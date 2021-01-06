Imperial Beach officials criticize California’s slow roll out of COVID-19 vaccine

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – With the coronavirus vaccines available in the United States, many believed the vaccination process would have been handled a lot faster.

Now many people, elected officials and California residents, are criticizing the state government’s lack of overall planning to get vaccines administered.

Governor Gavin Newsom himself said the pace is, “not good enough.”

The state is trying to execute the massive immunization campaign “with a sense of urgency that is required of this moment and the urgency that people demand,” but so far only about 1% of California’s 40 million residents have been vaccinated, the Democratic governor said.

The 454,000 doses of vaccine that have been administered in California represent just a third of the more than nearly 1.3 million received in the state so far, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Across the country, the pace of immunizations has gone slower than planned due to logistical hurdles and differing approaches across states and counties. On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nearly 4.6 million shots have been dispensed.

Newsom’s comments came Monday as the state’s death toll topped 26,500 and confirmed cases neared 2.4 million since the pandemic began. The state’s swamped hospitals held more than 22,000 coronavirus patients, including nearly 4,700 in intensive care units, the Department of Public Health said.

Even as he acknowledged the state must do better, Newsom sought to shift some responsibility for the slow rollout, noting “the vaccines don’t arrive magically in some state facility.”

Newsom’s description of the general rollout can be used to accurately describe the vaccine rollout process in Imperial Beach.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina about the problems his city has faced, and what he hopes can be improved in regards to speeding up the process.