Imperial Beach public safety and police reform

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Pro Tem, Paloma Aguirre, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss de-escalation using communication, distance and eliminating the need to use force.

The 2021 County Budget proposes a close to 5% reduction in the Sheriff budget for San Diego County, Imperial Beach is still being charged the same costs for sheriffs without a corresponding reduction in our Sheriffs costs, according to Aguirre.

“So I am proposing that we take out the cost of addressing social services by the Sheriff, we can at a minimum use the 5% of our Sheriff’s contract reduction this year so that we have the capacity to prevent crime and invest in making our community safer and healthier,” said Aguirre.