Imperial Beach re-opens parks on Earth Day 2020

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Today marks the 50th anniversary of the first ever Earth Day. On April 22nd 1970, more than 20-million Americans flocked to parks, mountains, beaches and the great outdoors to celebrate the earth and begin the modern day environmental movement.

On this day however, much of the great outdoors is closed and Mother Earth is off limits for fear of a foreign virus named Corona.

“It’s just a coincidence that we started opening up the parks today. But it’s appropriate,” Mayor of Imperial Beach, Serge Dedina, said.

Yes, today is ‘opening day’ for neighborhood parks in Imperial Beach and the locals are hoping someone doesn’t blow it.

“It feels good to be outside finally. I’ve been indoors for 14 days and it’s nice to breath the air and walk on the grass. But we have to be cautious so we don’t mess it up,” says Leon Lack, Imperial Beach resident.

Like the City of San Diego, basic rules will apply at the neighborhood parks in Imperial Beach. It’s a soft opening to see if people can abide. If people behave and follow the current protocols, the next step could be the beaches and bays.

“I know Mayor Faulconer is talking about putting a plan together for a slow opening of the beaches in San Diego. My message to the people of I.B. is be patient and do the right thing. Getting outdoors at this time in history is more important than ever,” Mayor Dedina said.