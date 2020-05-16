Imperial Beach shoreline closure lifted

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials announced Saturday the opening of the Imperial Beach shoreline to beachgoers.

“Recent water quality testing confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches,” said Romina Schiess of the county Department of Environmental Health.

The shoreline was recently closed because of sewage contamination from the Tijuana River entering the United States, Schiess said.

Beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach are now open.

The shoreline from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for beachgoers, Schiess said.