Imperial Beach softball All-Star teams advance to State Finals

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI) – The Imperial Beach Softball All-Star teams have advanced to State Finals playoffs in Lancaster, CA! The 8U, 10U, and 12U teams will travel to the State Finals and they are asking for donations to help fund the trip.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with coach, Arturo Reyes about the teams success and what they are looking forward to.

Wednesday, June 28th- The 8U all-star team will host a fundraiser at Mike Hess Brewing in Imperial Beach from 6-8pm.

Coach Adam and Coach Kiki, talked about their teams efforts throughout the season and why supporting them is so important.

Each team is collecting donations and 100% of donations will go directly to the teams travel expenses as they make their way to Lancaster, CA.

Venmo accounts have been set up to contribute to each team individually.

8U: @Tanya-Ruiz-Davila

10U: @Diana-Alvarado

12U: @Vanessa-Gutierrez-07