Implications of social unrest on young black athletes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lincoln High School Football Head Coach Coach, Jason Carter, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the important conversation on the implications of this current social unrest on black athletes.

Lincoln High School football had to endure racial slurs while playing a game up in San Clemente last season.

Coach Carter has been been telling his players to advocate for change responsibly and not to get caught up in the violence.