‘In order to achieve herd immunity, we need the participation of African Americans,’ Bishop Fletcher says

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bishop Terrell Fletcher, Senior Pastor at City of Hope International Church joined KUSI on a busy Sunday morning to emphasize the importance for African Americans in San Diego County to get vaccinated.

Those in the Black, Latino, and Native American communities in the U.S. are medically underserved, Bishop Fletcher noted, stressing the importance of individuals in those communities to make sure they get vaccinated.

A medical distrust also exists in the community that goes back hundreds of years, Bishop Fletcher added.

Bishop Fletcher believes that a different approach with language might help achieve herd immunity faster, such as switching, “We have the vaccine, you need us,” to “We need you in order for us to achieve herd immunity.”