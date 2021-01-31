In wake of La Mesa riots, report finds La Mesa Police Department unprepared





LA MESA (KUSI) – The La Mesa Police Department has been found lacking in leadership, communication skills, and training for its handling of the civil unrest and looting that occurred in the summer of 2020, according to a report from Hillard Heintze, LLC, a Chicago consulting firm.

The firm specializes in security risk management and reviewed the police department’s procedures, policies, and practices for five months after the events that took place on May 30, 2020.

Overall, the report deemed the La Mesa Police Department’s actions in response to the civil unrest as “unprepared.”

Accordingly, the report advises the La Mesa Police Department to revise policies on crowds and protests, training and communication, and employee wellness.

Dr. Akilah Weber, Vice Mayor of La Mesa City Council, discussed the report’s findings with KUSI.