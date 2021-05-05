Inaccurate recording obscures pandemic’s impact on California counties

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A review by the Sacramento Bee of California’s internal pandemic death records has found that for months front-line workers have failed to accurately record health histories for COVID-19 victims.

More specifically, The Bee’s analysis has found discrepancies in reporting comorbidities for those who died from COVID-19.

The review also found that more affluent counties had more accurately reported comorbidities, while the poorer counties had less accurate reporting in their hospitals, local health departments and private labs.

The state claimed it is working with local officials “to improve our ability to collect this data by prioritizing the fields that are most informative and providing resources for case investigation and data collection.”

They added that the information will include outbreaks, variants, and vaccine administration.

Brian Jones, California State Senator representing the 38th Senate District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the Sacramento Bee’s findings.