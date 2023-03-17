Inaugural Chicano Music Festival happening March 18 in Logan Heights

LOGAN HEIGHTS (KUSI) – The inaugural Chicano Music Festival is happening Saturday, March 18, at the LoHi Social Club in Logan Heights.

The festival will feature performances from of legendary performers including Tierra the Legacy Continues, Richard Bean of Malo, Norman Carter of the Delfonics, Thee Midniters, Conejo, Mr. Shadow, LSOB, Kid Frost, CNG, Dominator, Rocky Padilla, MS Krazie, Coyote, Ross May, Finis and more!

The festival will also feature live Mayan dancers, live art by the legend Dyse One, Mariachi performances, a pinup fashion show, a choice collection of low riders, local vendors, a wide array of the best local food, exceptional cocktails, cold beer and an overall great vibe.

General Info

Doors: 12:00pm (noon)

Closes: 10:00pm

Ages: 21+

Admission: $50.00

VIP: $125.00

Food: LoHi Cantina + Vendors

Beverages: Beer, Wine, Spirits, Soft Drinks

Main Stage Schedule

8:15 – 9:30 LSOB

7:40 – 8:10 MR. SHADOW/FINIS

7:05 – 7:35 CONEJO

5:55 – 6:25 NORMAN CARTER

4:00 – 5:30 TIERRA/MALO/THEE MIDNITERS/KID FROST/ROCKY PADILLA

3:05 – 3:40 MAYAN DANCERS

2:40 – 3:00 MS KRAZIE

2:20 – 2:40 DOMINATOR

2:00 – 2:15 COYOTE

1:30 – 1:55 ROSS MAY

12:50 – 1:25 OPENERS

12:00 – 12:40 MARIACHI