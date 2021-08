Inaugural Chili Cook-Off raises funds for Rady Children’s Hospital





SANTEE (KUSI) – Three Frogs Brewing and Motorcycle Monkey held the Inaugural Chili Cook-Off today at Motorcycle Monkey in Santee.

All proceeds will go to Rady Children’s Hospital with trophies and prizes for chili winners.

The cook-off took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10366 Mission Gorge Rd. Santee, Ca. 92071.

KUSI’s very own Nick James attended the event, sampling chilis and accompaniments.