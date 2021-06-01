Inaugural convening of California’s task force to study and develop reparations for African Americans

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom provides pre-recorded opening remarks at the virtual inaugural convening of California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.

Created as a result of AB 3121, the Task Force is a first-in-the-nation effort by a state government to take an expansive look at the institution of slavery and its present-day effects on the lives of Black Americans.

Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Secretary of State Shirley Weber will all speak at the event.