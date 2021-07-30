Inaugural Filipino American Friendship Festival on Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Inaugural Filipino American Friendship Festival will be on Saturday, July 31st on Broadway Pier from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The festival will feature authentic Filipino food, cultural dance, art, and wares. San Diego Native Cedrice, a finalist on the Voice will perform live with her full band.

San Diego’s first Filipino Mayor Todd Gloria and California’s first Filipino Attorney General Rob Bonta will also attend.

Chairperson JoAnn Fields joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the festival.

“The Broadway Pier is a significant venue because it resides in the middle of the United States’ largest Navy fleet. The US Navy is the main reason why there are more than 200,000 Filipinos living in San Diego,” said Fields.