Inaugural Filipino American Friendship Festival to take place today

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Inaugural Filipino American Friendship Festival is a recognized holiday celebrating the day the U.S. signed the Treaty of Manila on July 4, 1946.

The treaty marks the day the Philippines became what it is now known as, the Republic of the Philippines.

JoAnn Fields, Chairperson at the Inaugural Filipino American Friendship Festival, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss San Diego’s celebration, which takes place July 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Broadway Pier, located at 1000 N Harbor Dr., San Diego, 92101.

More than 200,000 Filipinos live in San Diego and many are here because of the U.S. Navy.

The Broadway Pier is located in the middle of the U.S.’s largest Navy fleet.

The celebration features authentic Filipino food, cultural dances, art, wares, and of course — lumpia and lechon!

Musical appearances include Cedrice, San Diego native and finalist on The Voice.

San Diego’s first Filipino Mayor Todd Gloria and California’s first Filipino Attorney General Rob Bonta will join the event as well.

A dedication will be given to local organizations such as Filipino Educators Association, Philippine Nurses and Medical Doctors Association, Filipino American Law Enforcement Association and PANPAC.