Inaugural Granite Hills Wrestling Invitational

Here are the winners and second-place finishers from all 14 weight classes at the Granite Hills Invitational.

Weight-Class: 109

1: Abram Cline (Olympian) 2: Kailey Smith (Granite Hills)

Weight-Class: 116

1: Anthony Beato (Mt. Carmel) 2: Alex Pullin (LCC)

Weight-Class: 123

1: Zachary Antonio (Mira Mesa) 2: Makai Ito (LCC)

Weight-Class: 129

1: Collin Guffey (Granite Hills) 2: Thomas Jacobo (Eastlake)

Weight-Class: 135

1: Kael Sepulveda (LCC) 2: Peter Nguyen (Mira Mesa)

Weight-Class: 141

1: Joey Navarro (Brawley) 2: Daniel Felix (Escondido)

Weight-Class: 148

1: Justin Carroll (Granite Hills) 2: Elijah Vinoray (Patrick Henry)

Weight-Class: 155

1: Devhante Hayes (Mira Mesa) 2: Jose Gutierrez (Brawley)

Weight-Class: 163

1: Robert Platt (Brawley) 2: Brae Sepulveda (LCC)

Weight-Class: 173

1: Alejandro Flores (Brawley) 2: Nicholas Palid (Cathedral)

Weight-Class: 185

1: Michael Esquer (Olympian) 2: Malachi Dowdell (Mira Mesa)

Weight-Class: 198

1: Kevin Clements (St. Augustine) 2: Dylan Lagandoan (Mira Mesa)

Weight-Class: 223

1: Kurtis Modlin (Mira Mesa) 2: Chris Nava (Escondido)

Weight-Class: 288

1: Cameron Fuller (Valley Center) 2: Logan Ransdell (Granite Hills)