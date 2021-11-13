Inaugural Veterans Day Brunch to honor vets and feature Filipino veteran business owners

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Inaugural Veterans Day Brunch will honor all who have served America while also honoring the only Filipino Asian Pacific Islander to receive a Medal of Honor at the Filipino American Veterans Hall in Logan Heights on Sunday.

The event takes place at 2926 Market St. on Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

JoAnn Fields, Director of the Filipino Resource Center, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event and the brave acts of veteran Telesforo Trinidad.

The event also seeks to celebrate local Filipino veteran business owners.

Trinidad received a Medal of Honor aboard the USS San Diego on Jan. 21, 1915 for bringing two shipmates to safety instead of saving himself after a series of boiler explosions.

The Filipino community and allies such as San Diego Congressional Delegation Jacobs, Peters, Levine and Vargas are advocating that the U.S. Secretary of the Navy to name a warship after Telesforo Trinidad.