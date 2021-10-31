Inaugural ‘Walk for the Fallen’ to benefit the Veterans Association of North County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Inaugural Walk for the Fallen takes place Nov. 6 and seeks to benefit the Veterans Association of North County and will feature a Memorial Trail Run behind the Sycuan Casino Resort.

The VANC is a nonprofit actively supporting military personnel and families after service.

All proceeds will go towards benefitting local veterans.

Steve Lebherz of Excelarace joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

For more information or to register, visit www.walkforthefallen.org/sycuan