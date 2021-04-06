Inaugural Women in STEM Forum “Dare to Dream” begins April 7





POWAY (KUSI) – Poway High School Robotics Team Spyder and Society of Women Engineers club is proud to organize PUSD Inaugural Women in STEM Forum on April 7 and 8, 2021 at 5:30pm PST. This year’s inaugural theme is “Dare to Dream”

April 7: PUSD Superintendent, Dr. Phelps, will kick off the forum.

We will have Athena Racing and one other speaker; followed by Keynote Speaker: Caroline Johnnson- presentation and fireside chat;

April 8 : We will also have SWE FY21 President kick-off Day 2 forum.

We will have various WiSTEM clubs from PUSD, Paraguay, Libya, and Indonesia speak. Followed by our Keynote Speaker: Tracy Van Houten, a PUSD alum working at JPL.

“I am excited to support WiSTEM because I believe it is important to support and empower young women who are pursuing careers in STEM fields. As a young woman myself, I did not know what a career in STEM would look like, so I did not even know to dream of the career I eventually pursued, flying in fighter jets. Once I made it through the Naval Academy and pursued a career as an F/A-18 Weapons Systems Officer and realized what an amazing path it was for women I became an advocate for other women to join the community. I challenge each young person to Dare to Dream about achieving the unthinkable. By dreaming big and aiming high, we can achieve the greatest heights. I will discuss how to prepare yourself for challenging experiences, how to persevere through the challenges you will face in your career, and how to achieve an elite level of performance even as one of the 1.7% of women in a male dominated career field,” said Caroline Johnson, the author of Jet Girl USA and national speaker.

Madalyn Nguyen, Founder of Poway High School Society of Women Engineers (SWENext) Club also joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the forum.