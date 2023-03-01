Increase in violent crime exacerbated by SDPD staffing shortage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An increase in violent crime in San Diego has been met with a shortage of SDPD officers, detectives, and other staff.

The overtime budget is predicted to surpass it’s allotted $40 million by $9.2 million due to this shortage. Additionally, response times have increased on average by roughly ten minutes.

Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Paul Rudy to talk about how the attitude of San Diegan and the motivations behind San Diego politics have deterred young people from joining the force.