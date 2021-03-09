Increased vaccinations usher in economic uptick

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Alan Gin, University of San Diego Economics Professor, joined KUSI to say that in order for the economy to spring back, COVID-19 needs to be dealt with, so people can feel comfortable going out to movie theaters or restaurants, for instance.

The continue roll-out in vaccinations should improve economic conditions, Professor Gin noted, adding that the unemployment rate has lowered in recent weeks, but still has room to improve.

While interest rates have gone up, Gin explained, they were at an abnormally low point.

Gas prices have notoriously gone up and Gin offered reasons for why, saying, “As the world economy has started to pick up, the price of oil has moved up from the lows they were at during the pandemic,” Gin elaborated, resulting in higher rates of purchase and thus, higher gas prices.

While this in itself may not seem fortuitous, it is an indication of a better economy, Gin noted.

In regards to San Diego’s large hospitality sector, the city has seen a more impactful hit than other parts of the country, and will likely only recover when coronavirus is dealt with.