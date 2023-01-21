Increasing number of young people experiencing “brain fog”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of young people reported to doctors and clinics symptoms of brain fog, and some have confused the symptoms with early-onset dementia.

Brain fog can be caused by the after-effects of COVID-19 on the body, but also by vitamin imbalances, hormone imbalances, or anxiety and depression.

Dr. Sara Siavaoshi, a board certified neurologist at UCSD, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney with details on treatment.