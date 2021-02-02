Increasing senior population in San Diego becoming homeless, suffer from loneliness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Older folks in San Diego are not only growing increasingly more isolated, but also becoming homeless.

Loneliness and social isolation in older adults is linked to serious health conditions, according to the CDC. Older San Diegans currently make up almost half a million people and are expected to reach 1 million by 2030.

Not only that, but a large portion of the San Diego homeless population are aging adults.

Joe Gavin, San Diego Seniors Community Foundation Chief Programs & Community Engagement Officer, joined KUSI News to address social isolation’s devastating impacts on health outcomes and homelessness.