Independent panel of doctors debunk COVID-19 misinformation claims





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some of San Diego’s top doctors held a zoom call Wednesday to debunk several claims made about COVID-19.

The independent panel of doctors reviewed COVID-19 misinformation claims that addressed COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

The meeting was held as a way to combat misinformation within San Diego communities.

Dr. Christian Ramers of Family Health Centers of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the panel and COVID-19 misinformation.

“We keep seeing people tell us the reason they refuse the vaccine was because of something that’s really not true,” Dr. Ramers said.

The spirit behind this campaign is to really address this misinformation, he added.