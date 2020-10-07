Indian Hills Camp in Jamul introduces a distance learning program for grades 1st-8th





The Indian Hills Camp located in Jamul, introduces a distance learning support program for children in 1st through 8th grade.

It’s a great camp for children with a huge playground, pools, archery, a petting zoo etc. Not many locals know this place exists, and to top it off they are offering a fall camp for the children who missed out of summer camp fun due to COVID-19.

With distance learning support, summer camp activities are included (even though it’s fall) and early/ late pick up & drop off so parents can go back to work while their children are get the education and help they need.