Indie artist Carrington MacDuffie releases new music video, ‘I Saw You Be A Man’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carrington MacDuffie has released a music video, “I Saw You Be A Man,” after struggling to make it as an indie artist during a pandemic.

MacDuffie joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the filming of her music video.

To watch her music video, click here.