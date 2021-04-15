Indoor concerts, theater performances and private gatherings can now resume





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports, theater and music fans will be able to take their seats again in California as the state’s coronavirus cases plunge and vaccinations jump. After a year-long ban on most indoor seating, we have reached the April 15 deadline to resume indoor events.

Most of the state’s 58 counties are permitted to allow at least some indoor seating although the numbers will depend on which of four COVID-19 restriction tiers they fall under.

Also, events that require fans to have been vaccinated will be allowed more customers.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live in Downtown San Diego for more on the conditions surrounding the expansion, and why so many people are questioning how the state will enforce some of the testing restrictions.

