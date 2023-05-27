Infant tests positive for fentanyl after mother overdoses in El Cajon motel

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon police arrested a woman for child endangerment after she had a drug overdose just feet away from her 7-week-old child.

The motel room she and her baby were staying in was payed for through the county’s hotel voucher program.

Officer’s were called to the Relax Inna nd Suites on Friday where they say 34-year-old Brianna Millar’s father found her on the floor, unconscious.

The child was taken into protective custody and transported to a hospital where a drug screen tested positive for fentanyl.