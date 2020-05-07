Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christian Ramers explains why the border region is being hit hard by coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s border region is disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The South Bay has the highest rates of COVID-19 in the County, particularly in Chula Vista, Bonita and National City.

Dr. Christian Ramers of the Family Health Centers of San Diego is an internationally recognized infectious disease expert fluent in Spanish with over 15 years of medical experience.

He spoke with KUSI News via Skype to discuss why the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the border communities harder than other areas.