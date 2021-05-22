Infinium Spirits Wonderbus rolls through county this weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wonderbus, a pandemic pivot from Ernie Hahn, Founder of Dream Hahn and Chairman of the Board Wonderfront Festival, is bringing San Diegans live music again and ensuring local musicians have shows to play.

This weekend, Infinium Spirits Wonderbus, a double decker bus with a full stage and happy hour drinks, will be rolling throughout the county from May 21 to 23.

The first stop even included Father Joe’s villages in the Gaslamp.

Today’s show starts at 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Del Mar, then to Encinitas for the night, and a last stop tomorrow afternoon at Gaslamp/Mission Hills.

Hahn himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the Wonderbus’s route through the county and the upcoming Wonderfront Festival.

Keep up to date on the Wonderbus by visiting their Instagram.