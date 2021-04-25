Inflation is coming: How to protect your finances during inflation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brent Wilsey, President at Wilsey Asset Management, along with others, are predicting the quickening approach of inflation.

Wilsey joined KUSI’s Jason Austell with some tips on how to protect your assets.

Some of his tips include reviewing debt balances with variable rates, reducing cash balances, investing in good quality equities, buying now to pay later (within reason), buying in bulk, and using discounts coupons and rewards always.