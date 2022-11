Inflation marks up Thanksgiving dinner for San Diego families





SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Inflation in San Diego is hitting families extra heavy due to the holiday season.

Inflation has driven families across the nation into debt for the past year. Now, budgets are tight for holiday foods and gifts which are marked up compared to years prior.

Diane Tuazon went live at Vons in Normal Heights where shoppers were feeling the pain of inflation.