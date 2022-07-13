Inflation reaches 9.1% under President Biden, highest since 1981





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Inflation in the United States, which is already at 40-year highs, rose to a record 9.1% in June, the highest inflation rate since 1981.

As inflation skyrockets, Americans are already paying record high prices for gas, food and rent.

Economists fear the record high inflation will force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates once again, which may price people out of homes they would have been able to pay for just a few months ago.

Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, and up from an 8.6% jump in May. From May to June, prices rose 1.3%, another huge increase, after prices had surged 1% from April to May.

Consumers have no confidence in the current economy, and President Joe Biden is facing record low approval ratings, with many Democrats saying they hope he doesn’t run again in 2024.

The Biden Administration is doing everything they can to blame Vladimir Putin for state of the economy, but Americans are not buying it. Furthermore, President Biden’s decision to send billions of dollars to Ukraine amid the inflation crisis is just another reasons for Americans to not trust the current administration.

As you know, low-income people are hurt most by inflation, the very people Biden claimed he would help if he won the presidency. A recent study from UCSD even found that Black households are hurt most by skyrocketing inflation.

President Biden dismissed the terrible inflation numbers as “outdated.”

That's breathing room for American families, but oil prices have come down $20/barrel while gas at the pump has only come down 40 cents. Oil and gas companies must pass these lower costs on to consumers. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2022

