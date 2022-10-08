Inflation relief: Too little to late in the face of failing Democratic policies





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roughly 23 million California residents are set to receive inflation relief checks within the week. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to offer financial assistance seems to many to be a cheap method of purchasing votes in hopes of securing seats in the upcoming midterms.

The $17 billion relief package also suspends the state’s sales tax on diesel fuel and provides additional aid to help with rent and utilities.

Assemblyman Randy Voepel (above), 71st Assembly District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the legislation that will be handing money to California constituents and covering their bills.

Voepal knows that a sales tax on oil, one of Newsom’s new proposed policies, will cause suppliers to become more callous and close down refineries longer. He also knows that the stock market is likely to crash, which will drive prices even higher. California sits on “an ocean of oil” he says, and it’s the Democratic politics that prevent us from drilling.

Senator Melissa Melendez (below) joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to offer her view on the inflation relief program and how it is a continuation of failed past Democratic policies.