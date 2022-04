Inflation rising at fastest pace since early 1980s

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inflation rose at an annual rate of over 8% last month.

That is the fastest pace since the early 1980s.

This month, the numbers are expected to keep rising.

Co-host of “On The Air,” Sully Sullivan, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss reasons for the inflation.

The central bank raised interest rates in March, Sullivan noted.