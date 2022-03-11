Inflation rose 7.9% in Feb. pushing prices to the highest in over 40 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The latest inflation figures from the US Department of Labor shows a nearly 8% jump over the past year, figures that haven’t been seen since 1982.

During a White House press briefing on Thursday, Jen Psaki, addressed these figures putting partial blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

To dive into the data and give us some context Alan Gin, economist from the University of San Diego, joined KUSI to talk more on the Ukraine Invasion, supply chain issues, housing market, and the fed tight-roping on the idea of raising interest rates.