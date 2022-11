Inflation to be felt on Christmas morning, reports say





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inflation’s affects continue to be felt deeply by American households in the latter months of 2022.

This winter, families can expect to spend the same on presents compared to years prior but will have fewer under the tree on Christmas morning.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in Kearny Mesa to discuss the impacts of inflation on holiday spending and trends.