Inmate escapes, captured in overnight manhunt at Alvarado Hospital in the College Area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A convicted killer escaped from a hospital room overnight and was later apprehended atop the building, police confirmed Wednesday.

The inmate was brought to an Alvarado hospital for unknown reasons last night and tried to escape by jumping out a window around 11 p.m., reports said.

San Diego Police confirmed that it joined inmate control from George Bailey Detention Facility in apprehending a man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole on kidnapping and murder charges.

The inmate jumped from a third story window onto a rooftop below before authorities lost sight of him, according to the news station.

The California Department of Corrections and the SDPD secured a perimeter for nearly two hours. The suspect was found during a search inside an electrical room. Police took someone into custody around 1 a.m. after shots fired.

The man may have stolen janitorial clothes to aid his escape, reports said.

Police did not confirm the suspect’s identity. No other information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Inmate info: Gabriel Cardenas DOB: 3/18/85 CDC #: BL7732

Offense: Murder / Kidnapping, Life without the possibility of parole

Inmate is from Riverside County