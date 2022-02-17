Innovations Academy parents & students protest school’s “scary” mask enforcement strategy

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Wednesday, PJ Sullivan received a call from a nurse at Innovations Academy, a small K-8 charter school in Kearny Mesa that his four kids attend.

The nurse informed him three of his kids were not wearing their masks, his 9-year-old daughter and two sons in sixth grade. Sullivan said the nurse told him he or his wife needed to come pick them up immediately, to which he said please have the School Director call me, Christine Kuglen.

To see the full details of the back and forth between Sullivan and the school officials, check out KUSI’s report from Wednesday. Essentially, Christine Kuglen never called, but sent a series of texts to the Sullivans threatening to personally drive home his students, despite neither him nor his wife being home.

A few hours later, Sullivan went to campus to pick them up, when the school director then threatened to call Child Protective Services, and said she would not let his students on campus again, unless they say they will wear their masks.

In response to the threats from the School Director, Sullivan and other parents organized a protest Thursday morning at the Innovations Academy protest.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live on Good Morning San Diego speaking to the parents and students who weren’t being allowed inside, as they expressed their frustration with their director’s behavior and “scary” enforcement techniques.

