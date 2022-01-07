Inpasta in Lemon Grove puts an innovative take on traditional Italian cuisine

LEMON GROVE (KUSI)- A new Italian joint recently opened in Lemon Grove, CA in December, 2021. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with executive chef/owner, Marco Provino about his new restaurant. Provino says, “We make everything fresh at the restaurant and our style is the best.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon got a chance to make some fresh pizza’s while LIVE on Good Morning San Diego. Did it go well? Watch the full interview to find out.

Inpasta is considered to be the first Italian market of its kind in Lemon Grove where visitors can purchase all of the house sauces, homemade pastas, wine, and a variety of other Italian products and ingredients, all imported from Italy.

For hours of operation/menu: https://www.inpastasandiego.com/