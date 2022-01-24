Inside Golf Pod host Andy Lack breaks down Torrey Pines Golf Course and shares his pick to win

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, the PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.

Torrey Pines is known to present a significant challenge to the world’s best golfers, the last time they saw it was in June 2021 for the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open was only played on the South Course, but for the Farmers Insurance Open, each player will play one round on the North Course, which is the easier of the two.

Inside Golf Pod host Andy Lack is a big fan of Torrey Pines, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to break down the course, and explain why it presents such a good challenge each time they play it.

For example, Lack explained that players must be able to utilize their driver off the tee. Torrey Pines South Course is very long, and hitting long irons out of the thick rough is not going to be anyone’s path to success.

The world’s number one ranked golfer, Jon Rahm, has an incredible history of success at Torrey Pines, and isn’t shy of sharing his love for San Diego, making him the outright favorite to win this year’s tournament. Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last June.

But, Lack told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that his pick to win is San Diego native Xander Schauffele.

