Inside Golf Podcast host Andy Lack previews the 2023 Masters tournament

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2023 Masters tournament is set to start Thursday at the historic Augusta National Golf Club.

This year’s event is the first tournament in the United States where both LIV players and PGA players will compete against each other. Many media reports say the tension will be high, but if you listen to what the actual player’s say, they are all friends and happy to see each other.

Host of the Inside Golf Podcast, Andy Lack, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his picks to win, new changes to Augusta National, and how the rainy weather may impact the outcome of the tournament.