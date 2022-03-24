Inside look at SDPD’s Airborne Law Enforcement (ABLE) Unit

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) –

The Airborne Law Enforcement (ABLE) Unit, as we know it, was formed in 1988 with two helicopters. Currently the unit is staffed by two sergeants and 12 officers, 10 of which are police pilots. Two full-time mechanics keep ABLE’s four Airbus helicopters (three AS350 B3’s and one H125) flying. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the ABLE Unit in Kearny Mesa on Good Morning San Diego and spoke with SDPD Officer, Matt Zdunich about protecting and serving our community from the sky.

Zdunich went into detail on day to day operations and also tells us how people in the community can better understand the PA announcements. He says, “We understand it’s hard to make-out what we’re saying sometimes but we have information posted on our twitter account and NextDoor.

Checking out SDPD Airborne Law Enforcement Unit on Good Morning San Diego.

