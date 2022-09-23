Inside the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the Miramar Air Show has returned to MCAS Miramar.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was on base before the base opened to the public to check out aircrafts up close, and speak with the amazing Marines who are encouraging the public to come check out what they do.

During the 9:00 AM hour of Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman met the family of an Osprey pilot, as his kids were excited to see what their Dad does at work. His daughter popped out of the pilot window and said, “we’re going to Florida.”

Guess where we are this morning: Miramar Air Show back after almost three years, lots of new technology on display too pic.twitter.com/nYhWNq7was — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) September 23, 2022