Inspiring young people by Community Alliance for Youth Success





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Join Stedman Graham and other community leaders to experience CAYS curriculum that inspires students to discover their purpose.

This is a special presentation by Candice Fee, curriculum developer, and trainer, for us to have our own first-hand experience.

Whether people are a parent, educator, community leader or student and care about supporting our youth to succeed, this event is for you!



Come ready for a hands-on virtual experience as you collaborate and learn.

Join on April 12th 2021 from 5:30pm-7pm PT.



To learn more and to register, click this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/145158967379