Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego to host Kids Art Ed Fundraiser in honor of Patti Cooprider

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Patti Cooprider was a long time art philanthropist, whose dream was to have “Every child in the world experience the creation & love of art”.

In 2021 she passed away, and in her honor of her the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego will be hosting the “Patti’s Spirit Lives! Kids Art Ed Fundraiser”.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Executive Director at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego, Andrew Utt, about the fundraiser.

When: Wednesday, April 27th from 5 to 7, VIP Donor Preview (any one who donates at least $250)

Thursday April 28th through Sunday May 1st, open to the public 12-5pm

Additional information can be found here: https://icasandiego.org/event/pattis-spirit-lives-kidsarted-fundraiser/