Intazza Mug & Grub opens new location in Golden Hill

GOLDEN HILL (KUSI)- Intazza Mug & Grub is now open in the heart of Golden Hill. Intazza is a family-friendly and dog-friendly coffee shop that has a lot to offer for the whole community. Intazza is open everyday from 6am-8pm and has a full menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke to the president of Intazza, Brett Thomson about the new location and why they moved it from Mission Beach. Thomson says, “We like this location because it’s very walkable and the neighborhood is great!”

For more information, visit: https://www.intazza.com/