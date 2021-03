Interest rates are on the rise in San Diego, and what that means

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Strategists are postulating that inflation is not the main reason for rising interest rates and is instead due to an uptick in the economy.

As a result, buyers are taking advantage of the opportunistic time before interest rates go up even higher.

Foreclosures are likely at some point this year.

