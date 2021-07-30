International Association of Fire Fighters does not support vaccine mandates

The International Association of Fire Fighters has issued a press release announcing their stance in opposition to vaccine mandates.

The complete press release is below:

IAFF Statement on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates WASHINGTON, DC – The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is closely monitoring efforts to institute vaccine mandates at the federal, state, and local levels. We strongly encourage all fire fighters and emergency medical personnel to get vaccinated, but do not support vaccine mandates. We urge the federal government to negotiate with our affiliates regarding the impact and implementation of its vaccination incentives and for state and local governments to work hand in hand with our affiliates and negotiate to the fullest extent allowed by law to ensure the health and safety of our members and the communities they protect.