International televangelist Morris Cerullo dies at 88





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – International televangelist Morris Cerullo has passed at the age of 88.

Cerulla died last Friday in a San Diego hospital after a brief fight with pneumonia.

He ran ministry programs in more than 150 nations, over the course of 70 years.

Cerullo recently opened the $200 million bible themed attraction called the “Morris Cerullo Legacy International Center” in Mission Valley.

The incredible center has a hotel, resort, library, and a conference hub, all featuring a religious theme. The center highlights Cerullo’s mission of traveling the world and spreading the word of Christ.

Cerullo is survived by his wife, kids, and several grandchildren.