Internet predators scamming people through dating apps





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the Federal Trade Commission, internet predators commit more than 16,000 abductions, 100 murders and thousands of rapes every year.

These crimes are happening through dating apps as predators try to set up people looking to find companionship.

Sexual assaults from online platforms haven’t doubled or tripled in recent years.

According to the FTC, sexual assaults are up six times with the help of dating apps.

Even if a crime hasn’t been committed, officials encourage people who have been scammed, or think they’ve been scammed to report the incident to officials on the non-emergency line.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke to one woman who shared her story of a dating app meet up that could have gone horribly wrong.